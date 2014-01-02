Tennessee Valley Railroad announces new trips for 2014

The restored Southern Railway Locomotive 630 sits on the rails before an excursion from Norfolk Southern to the Tennessee Valley Railroad Museum in Chattanooga. Times Free Press photo

The Tennessee Valley Railroad Museum's Spring 2014 21st Century Steam excursion schedule has been expanded, adding new trips and new destinations for the new year.



The trips, part of the multi-year partnership with Norfolk Southern, will take travelers to new territory in 2014.



"We are proud to announce our third year of steam powered excursions", said Steve Freer, TVRM spokesman . "We are pleased to add new locations for our excursions in 2014. We have trips planned from March through June," he added.



Confirmed dates and locations for the excursions are:



March 29 Chattanooga to Attalla Roundtrip March 30 Chattanooga to Oneida, TN Roundtrip April 5 Bristol to Radford Roundtrip April 6 Bristol to Bulls Gap Roundtrip April 12 Grundy, VA to Devon, WV Roundtrip (2/day) April 13 Grundy,VA to Devon,WV Roundtrip (2/day) April 19 Chattanooga to Cleveland Roundtrip (2/day) May 17 Ludlow, KY to Danville, KY Roundtrip May 18 Ludlow,KY to Danville,KY Roundtrip May 31 Lexington, KY to Oneida, TN Roundtrip June 1 Lexington, KY to Oneida, TN Roundtrip June 7 Chattanooga to Stearns Roundtrip



Additional information and online ticket sales are available now for the Chattanooga and Bristol excursions.



The Tennessee Valley Railroad Museum is located in Chattanooga, and can be reached at (423) 894-8028.