UPDATE: Water main break leaves gaping hole in roadway

The Tennessee American Water Company confirms to Channel 3 a water main break led to a large hole at the intersection of Shallowford Road and Lee Highway Thursday morning.

Kevin Rogers at TAWC said folks began complaining Wednesday of water in the roadway. TAWC dug a hole in the center turn lane to repair the break.

Rogers said his crew fixed the break overnight and turned the project over to TNT Construction Thursday morning.

Crews have now filled the hole with what's called "flowable fill." In fact, there's a City of Chattanooga ordinance that requires the use of "flowable fill" in these situations. With the wet and cold weather, Rogers said it could take until Monday before the fill is ready for a layer of pavement.



Located in the left-hand westbound turn lanes from Shallowford Road to southbound Lee Highway, the hole appeared to be about five feet deep, and nearly 28 feet wide.

Rogers said the next step is to pave over the hole sometime between now and Monday. At that point, he said, the center turn lane would reopen to traffic.

Rogers said very few, if any TAWC customers were affected by the water main break. He said it's a typical break and that if history is any indication, weather could be a factor in the break.

