Garage, car damaged in fire

HAMILTON COUNTY, TN (WRCB) -

A detached garage and car were damaged in a morning fire Thursday.

Firefighters responded to the 8900 block of Ooltewah Georgetown Road after 5 Thursday morning.

The homeowner says the fire started in the detached garage and also damaged a vehicle but did not damage the house.

He says he isn't sure how the fire started and the only thing he knows of that had power in the garage was a water heater.

No injuries were reported.

