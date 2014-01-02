Garage, car damaged in fire

A detached garage and car were damaged in a morning fire Thursday.

Firefighters responded to the 8900 block of Ooltewah Georgetown Road after 5 Thursday morning.

The homeowner says the fire started in the detached garage and also damaged a vehicle but did not damage the house.

He says he isn't sure how the fire started and the only thing he knows of that had power in the garage was a water heater.

No injuries were reported.

