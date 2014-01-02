UPDATE: Crossbow hunter dies after accident

A 37-year-old Greenback man died Thursday morning from injuries suffered after being struck in the head with a bolt from a crossbow during a hunting accident.



William Nathan Norris died at the University of Tennessee Medical Center, according to Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency spokesman Matt Cameron.



Norris was hunting deer with a partner on private property off U.S. Highway 411 in Greenback when the incident occurred. Cameron said Norris had crossed a fence ahead of his hunting partner, who was carrying the crossbow, when Norris was struck by the bolt.



Cameron said the TWRA and the Loudon County Sheriff's Office are investigating the incident. The preliminary investigation indicates the shooting was an accident, Cameron said.

