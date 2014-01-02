Wet this morning; cold and possible flurries this afternoon

Good Thursday. A front moving in from the west will bring big changes in our weather through the rest of the week.

Ahead of the front, light south winds have been keeping temperatures mild this morning in the upper 30s and low 40s. Light rain will continue this morning ahead of the front as well.

That will continue until about noon. Then, as the front passes, the winds will shift, and blow from the northwest at 15-25 mph. There are some WIND ADVISORIES in effect for later today. The passage of the front will bring about 2 major changes. First, we will see temps dropping rapidly into the 30s this afternoon and the 20s late tonight. Overnight we will drop into the upper 10s.

Second, while most of the moisture and precipitation will move off to the east this afternoon, we may have enough left over behind the front to kick up a few light snow showers here and there. We would see flurries in the valleys, but could see up to an inch of accumulation in the mountains.

For Friday, the cold weather will settle in. We will start the day with a low of 19, and only climb to about 33 with sunny skies. The winds will be much lighter Friday.

We warm up a bit over the weekend, back into the mid 40s for highs. Another front will move in Sunday, however, bringing more rain and possibly snow Sunday night. That will usher in another shot of cold air for the start of next week.

David Karnes

THURSDAY:

8am... Light Rain, 45

Noon... Light Rain, 45

5pm... Cloudy/Flurries/Windy, 33

