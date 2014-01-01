Say goodbye to the incandescent light bulb

The new year brings plenty of changes, including a variety of new laws. You can say goodbye to the old-style, incandescent light bulb. A new federal law is shining a light on energy efficiency, by phasing the old bulbs out.



As of January 1st, the law bans the production of the familiar incandescent bulbs. Last year, the 75 watt bulb was phased out, the year before that the 100 watt bulb. Now, 40 watt and 60 watt bulbs are no more. There may still be a few left on the shelf, but Thomas Edison's invention will soon be a thing of the past.



Dakota Hunter shows the newer lighting options that fill the shelves at the Ace Hardware on Dayton Boulevard.



"With the new light bulbs coming out and things like that, you can have a brighter light bulb, but yet still save you money," says Hunter.



The federal government is eliminating the production of incandescent bulbs, which have been used for more than a century. It wants you to use more energy-efficient alternatives, like halogen or compact fluorescent bulbs.



"You still have the wattage factor, but everything's pushed more towards lumens," says Hunter.



Boxes are now adorned with numbers showing the measurement of light put out. And many show how much money you will spend or save by using a new bulb.



Even though some bulbs can cost up to $20, they are expected to last between nine and 20 years. But that still does not matter to some folks.



"The new type, I can not see with the new type. I'm old school. And I really hate all these new changes," says Gary Gill.



Gill says all he sees is the price of a newer bulb.



"The price, they're going to cost more, I understand. So we'll have to replace every one of them in the house. So my thought is, everybody come buy some of the old bulbs today, maybe."



As for some of those old bulbs, 100 watts are still on the shelf at the Ace Hardware but what you see, is what you get.



"You're only limited to so many, so stock up," says Hunter.



The Natural Resources Defense Council reports in the last year alone, electric use in the U.S. is already down by six percent.