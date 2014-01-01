Child injured while in foster care passes away

"I noticed it right off. I said these kids are in foster care, but they look miserable."



Kimberly Okwudibonye and Ricky Feabry attend the same church as Elijah and Sahara's foster parents. They've known the couple for a couple years, particularly the woman of the house.



"Very educated person, very likeable, a good Christian woman," Feabry says.



But now many wonder what happened behind closed doors at their home in a beautiful Ringgold subdivision.



Sahara, who recently turned 2-years-old passed away around 1:30 a.m. Wednesday after being taken off life support. She reportedly suffered a severe head injury.



"If they didn't do anything wrong, what really happened? I want to know the whole story. I want to know how this child ended up with such a great injury that it would take her life," Okwudibonye says.



Channel 3 attempted to talk with the foster parents. They would not open the door and said come back another day.



Catoosa County Sheriff Gary Sisk tells Channel 3 they've questioned the foster parents and GBI is investigating. They're currently laying out the timeline of the Sahara's last days and are going through her medical files.

Sahara's biological mother, Jennifer, says she noticed marks on her children awhile back, an accusation Okwudibonye and Feabry support.



"We seen marks even all through the summer, each time she brought her, the little girl had such great fear of this bigger person," Feabry recalls.



Now a little girl is dead and a community is waiting for answers, waiting for justice.



"Come clean, come forward, be honest ... be the Christian you portrayed yourself to be," Feabry says.

The foster parents have not been charged with any crime. Sheriff Sisk says investigators will see where the evidence takes them but they will get to the bottom of it.

Channel 3 reached out to the Georgia Department of Human Services, but did not hear back from them Wednesday.