At least 13 holiday arrests for DUI and public intoxication

CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) - More than a dozen people were booked on DUI and public intoxication charges during after midnight on New Year's Eve in the Hamilton County Jail. The arrests follow several days of increased publicity by local and state law enforcement agencies.



The Tennessee Highway Patrol operated their "No Refusal" enforcement campaign during the Eve holiday period. The special enforcement began at 6:00 p.m. Monday, December 30 and will end at 11:59 p.m. on Wednesday, January 1, 2014.



The goal is to catch impaired drivers and reduce fatal crashes on Tennessee roadways. The "No Refusal" legislation allows law enforcement officials to seek search warrants for blood samples in cases involving suspected impaired drivers.

AAA offered its annual "Tow to Go" program where members and non-members can receive a free ride home and their car towed within a 10 mile radius. Since 1998, AAA says it has towed more than 22,000 intoxicated drivers nationwide.

The following individuals were arrested during the increased patrols of the New Year's Eve holiday. They should be presumed innocent unless proven guilty.



DUI Charges



Aditya V. Chaudhari (Age 23) - Chattanooga Police Dept. Stanley Lee Daniel (Age 38) - Chattanooga Police Dept. James Morgan Davis (Age 23) - Chattanooga Police Dept. Steve Allen Edge (Age 35) - Hamilton County Sheriff's Dept. Terri Kasha Quarles (Age 18) - Chattanooga Police Dept. Janice Marie Rocha (Age 48) - Chattanooga Police Dept. David Alan Wilson (Age 26) - Chattanooga Police Dept.



Public Intoxication Charges