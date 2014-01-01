Reports: Actor James Avery dead - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Reports: Actor James Avery dead

TMZ is reporting that actor James Avery, perhaps best know as the father on "The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air" has died at age of 65 in Los Angeles.

The entertainment website said that "Sources close to the actor tell TMZ he died in an L.A. hospital last night. Avery had recently undergone surgery for an undisclosed illness and took a turn for the worse late yesterday."

Avery's list of television shows spans several generations, from "The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air" to "Grey's Anatomy," "L.A. Law" and "The Jeffersons."

One of Avery's first roles, which was uncredited, was as a dancer outside of the show owned by Ray Charles' character in "The Blues Borthers" in 1980

