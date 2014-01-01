Here comes winter with a mix of rain, possible snow

We are moving into a very active weather pattern.



Temperatures will be on a downward trend into next week. We will see the coldest air of the season moving in. A huge reservoir of cold air has been building over the arctic.



I have said for the past few weeks that it would just take a little nudge southward to see some of this cold. Mother Nature has decided to do some nudging. For all the snow lovers out there the best chance for accumulating snow will be into the Blue Ridge Mountains in the next few days. Most of us in the valley will see flurries at best. The second best place for some very light accumulation will be in the Cumberland Plateau.



If you are north of I-40 the chances may be good for up to an inch. Most of our area in the higher elevations will see a dusting to a .25" at best.



For Thursday some light rain showers will move in and later in the afternoon change over to light snow showers. Almost all of it will melt. Flurries will fade Thursday night and very cold air move in along with strong NW winds. Wind chills will be in the teens and single digits.



Friday will be mostly sunny, breezy and cold with highs near freezing! Wind chills will be in the teens. Saturday will warm up a bit back into the 40's. On Sunday another shot of rain will move in and slowly change back over to light snow. Almost a repeat of what will happen Thursday.



Next week will be cold with highs in the 30's Monday and near 30 on Tuesday. Lows Tuesday and Wednesday morning will be in the teens.



- Paul Barys



For Thursday:

8am... Showers, 37

Noon... Showers, 45

5pm... Showers, 42