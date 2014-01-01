Gordon Lee Trojans Band playing at Gator Bowl - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Gordon Lee Trojans Band playing at Gator Bowl

Posted: Updated:
Courtesy: Brian Carlock Courtesy: Brian Carlock
Courtesy: Brian Carlock Courtesy: Brian Carlock
Courtesy: Brian Carlock Courtesy: Brian Carlock
Courtesy: Brian Carlock Courtesy: Brian Carlock
Courtesy: Brian Carlock Courtesy: Brian Carlock

It's a soggy day for the Gordon Lee Trojans Band as they wait to play during halftime in the Gator Bowl in Jacksonville, FL. 

Tuesday the band marched in the parade as Nebraska and Georgia prepared to battle it out on the gridiron.

The Gordon Lee Trojan Band was invited in February to play at the New Year's Day game.

The 105 member band, under the direction of Burt Haynes, spent the year raising funds to make it possible for the band to attend.

While in Florida, the band also had time to visit the beach among other places.

Wednesday's halftime show at the Gator Bowl was to honor the Wounded Warrior Project.

This is the band's second time to invited to the Gator Bowl.  The first time was in the late 80's.

Making Wednesday's performance more memorable is the University of Georgia Bulldogs playing in the game.

 

 

Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.