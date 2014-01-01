Erlanger welcomes 1st baby of 2014

Chattanooga's first baby of 2014 is born at Erlanger.

Evan Arevalo was born at 12:17a.m. and is 22 inches long and weighs 9 pounds 3 ounces. Evan is the son of Rene and Gilda Arevalo of Chattanooga.

Evan shares his winter birthday with older sister, 8-year-old Emely, born on December 29 and his mother, Gilda whose birthday is on December 4th.



Chattanooga's second baby of the new year was not too far behind. Tenley Hicks was born just before 3:00a.m. at 2:53. She is the daughter of Carrie and Trey Hicks of Apison. She weighs 7 pounds 14 ounces and is 21 inches long.