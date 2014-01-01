UPDATE: 2 shootings to end 2013 in Chattanooga

Chattanooga Police spent the last day of 2013 investigating another shooting.

The victim, Alvin Frederique was taken to Memorial Hospital. Police state Frederique told hospital staff he was at the car wash located at 2300 Wilcox Boulevard when he heard several shots from an unknown direction.



After realizing he was shot Frederique had a friend transport him to the hospital. He was shot in the right thigh and was treated for the non-life threatening injury.

Investigators attempted to speak to Frederique at the hospital, but he told them that he was not going to cooperate with the investigation.

A second shooting happened later that evening, just after 10:00p.m. at 3800 Fagan Street.

Chattanooga Police found Simeon Dupree with a gunshot wound to his right leg. Dupree told police he was leaving a friend's residence when he heard several gunshots. He realized he had been shot and was taken to the hospital for treatment.

If anyone has information regarding either incident, please contact Chattanooga Police at 423-698-2525 or Crime Stoppers at 423-698-3333.