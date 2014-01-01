Chattanooga Police Chief Bobby Dodd — always a cop

Bobby Dodd never forgot where he came from.



During his 26 years with the Chattanooga Police Department, the last three as chief, that may have been his biggest asset, those who knew him say.



Dodd grew up in East Lake.



"I think he had a certain advantage growing up in the inner city," said Kevin Adams, pastor at Olivet Baptist Church. "Knowing a lot of the constituents, and feeling part of it -- not coming in just trying to do law enforcement, but coming out of it and feeling a part of it -- I think his approach was totally different."



