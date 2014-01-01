Reduced customer demand puts pressure on TVA

Decreasing demand for electricity is a prime reason TVA is reorganizing itself and a key concern as TVA updates its long-range energy resource strategy.



Nationwide, household electricity consumption is the lowest in years.



In board meetings and in financial briefings, Tennessee Valley Authority leaders have made it clear that the federal utility, which serves 9 million people in parts of seven southeastern states, must respond to this trend.



"TVA has seen a decline in residential consumption that tracks the national trend since about 2007, when an average Tennessee Valley household used 16,012 kilowatt-hours for the year," TVA spokesman Duncan Mansfield said Tuesday by email.



