UPDATE: One person dead in rollover accident

POLK COUNTY, TN (WRCB) -

A Cleveland woman involved in a crash New Year's Day has died.

Police say 25-year-old Natasha Burchfield was traveling north on Highway 411 when her vehicle left the road for unknown reasons,  it rolled several times.

Burchfield was thrown from the vehicle.

Officials say she was not wearing her seatbelt, and drugs and alcohol may have been a factor.

 

