UPDATE: Endangered Child Alert cancelled, boy safely found

UPDATE: The East Tennessee Endangered Child Alert issued by the Decherd Police Department has been cancelled. Christopher Smith has been safely located.

Authorities have not released any other details.



PREVIOUS STORY:



FRANKLIN COUNTY, TN (WBIR) - Earlier today, authorities issued an Endangered Child Alert for a 14-year-old boy last seen New Year's Eve.

According to the TBI, Christopher Smith is a white male, 5'8" tall weighing 180 lbs. Christopher has blue eyes and brown hair.

Christopher has Crohn's disease and needs medication.

He was last seen December 31st, 2013 around 11:00 a.m. He told his babysitter he heading to a restaurant to use the internet.

