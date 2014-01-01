AP photographer Martin collapses at game, dies

One of Martin's last photographs: Texas A&M coach Kevin Sumlin is dunked in the closing seconds of a 52-48 win over Duke in the the Chick-fil-A Bowl NCAA college football game. AP photo by Dave Martin

By CHARLES ODUM, AP Sports Writer

ATLANTA (AP) - Dave Martin, a longtime Associated Press photographer based in Montgomery, Ala., died after collapsing on the Georgia Dome field at the Chick-fil-A Bowl on Tuesday night.

Martin was 59.

He ran onto the field immediately following Texas A&M's 52-48 win over Duke and took photos of Aggies coach Kevin Sumlin being doused with a water bucket by his players. Martin continued to take celebration shots before collapsing on the field.

Martin suffered an apparent heart attack and was administered CPR on the field. He was placed on a stretcher and taken to Emory Hospital Midtown where he died early Wednesday morning.

Martin shot a wide range of photos in his long career with AP, including segregation-era leaders, hurricanes and major sporting events.

