Areas of snow possible this week

The new year starts quietly as far as our weather is concerned. Things change quickly with snow potential tomorrow afternoon, then again late in the weekend.



Look for plenty of sunshine today along with high clouds. Highs will be warmer than yesterday, reaching the lower 50s in the city. Clouds will be increasing tonight and lows will only drop into the upper 30's.

On Thursday winds will pick up and some light rain showers will develop as a cold front moves through the region. Highs cool back to the 40s. As the colder air takes over we may see some light snow develop in the afternoon and evening, continuing Thursday night, mainly in the high elevations of the Cumberland Plateau and the Blue Ridge. A dusting to 1/2" may accumulate in these areas. Some valley flurries are possible. The big snow is along the spine of the Appalachians into the Smokies where 4"-8" may fall.

Friday and Saturday bring mostly sunny skies with even colder temperatures. Highs barely get above freezing Friday, warming to the 40s Saturday. Lows dip to the teens and lower 20s.

Sunday brings another chance for rain turning to snow, ending early Monday, followed by clearing and cold weather Tuesday.



- Nick Austin