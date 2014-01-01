Students hold vigil for fallen classmates - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Students hold vigil for fallen classmates

CHATSWORTH, GA (WRCB) -

Community members in Chatsworth gathered Tuesday night to pray and honor two students that were involved in a car accident this week.

The vigil which was organized by students and a number of people came out to support the students.

The 16-year-old driver of the car, Lindsey, a student at Chatsworth High is currently in the hospital, on life support.

A 17-year old male passenger did not make it.

Organizers say it's important for student's to come together in times like these for support.

"A lot of them are grateful to be able to come together and you know just to know that they're not alone," says vigil organizer Amanda Wilkey.

"That's what tonight was about, coming together as a school (...) and trying to bring everyone together to be sure that this is the last time this should happen," says vigil organizer Cheyenne Croft.

The school has lost two other students in recent months. The vigil was also in honor of those teenage boys.

