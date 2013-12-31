Chattanooga philanthropist Fred W. Lupton, II passed away on Monday

Chattanooga philanthropist Fred W. Lupton, II, 81, passed away on Monday, December 30, 2013, in Memorial Hospital.



A funeral service will be conducted at 11:00 am, Friday, January 3, 2014, at Rivermont Presbyterian Church, 3319 Hixson Pike, Chattanooga, with Reverend Carol Howard Merritt officiating.



Interment will follow in Forest Hills Cemetery.



The family will receive friends for visitation on Thursday from 4:00-6:30 pm at the church.



Arrangements are by Hamilton Funeral Home & Cremation Services