$1 million bond set for marijuana group's leader

CULLMAN, AL (AP) - A $1 million bond has been set for the leader of an organization pushing for statewide marijuana legalization.

Cullman County Sheriff Mike Rainey says 44-year-old Christopher Lee Butts, co-president of the Alabama Medical Marijuana Coalition, is among four people arrested Saturday on drug trafficking charges.

Butts and three other suspects are accused of growing more than 30 marijuana plants at a house in Cullman.

Authorities say 22-year-old Stephen Franks; 22-year-old Amber Nixon; and Sonja Franks were arrested along with Butts.

Rainey says the arrests stemmed from deputies responding to a tip that prompted a child welfare check. The boy was turned over to the state Department of Human Resources and Rainey says he'll likely stay with relatives.

It's unclear whether the four have attorneys.

Copyright 2013 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.