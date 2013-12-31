'Chattanooga Story' film about VW's return to US wins award

Volkswagen officials knew they were making history when the German automaker decided to bring vehicle production back to the U.S., with its $1 billion Chattanooga plant helping put VW on an arc toward its goal -- to become the world's largest car company.



Since work on the plant began in 2008 and assembly was launched, the factory's all-new Passat sedan has fueled VW car sales to nearly double in the U.S. while turning an industry focus onto the Scenic City.



A documentary tracing VW's return of car-making to America has won a key award at a film festival in Cannes, France. United Visions Moving Media captured a Silver Dolphin award at the Cannes Corporate Media & TV ceremony for "The Chattanooga Story. A German Carmaker Goes to Tennessee."



"The Cannes jury honored our effort to show the people behind the development, to tell their story at length," said John Lionel Bandmann, president and editor-in-chief of United Visions, the German film company that created the roughly 100-minute documentary.



