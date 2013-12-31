Police seek tablet thief - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Police seek tablet thief

Suspect in AT&T store theft. Suspect in AT&T store theft.
DALTON, GA (WRCB) -

The Dalton Police Department is asking for the public's help to identifying a man who stole a tablet computer from the AT&T store on Walnut Avenue.

Police says that on December 18th at about 6:30pm, the suspect removed the back plate of the tablet and left with the device concealed under his clothing.

The suspect was wearing a beige or white sweat suit and a black New York Yankees flat billed hat.

According to police, the suspect was recorded on the store's surveillance system removing a back piece from a Samsung Galaxy Note 3 and then stealing it.  The device is valued at $739.99.  

Anyone with information is asked to please contact Officer Daniel Jones at 706-278-9085, extension 220 or by email at jjones@cityofdalton-ga.gov.

