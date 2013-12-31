TN lottery CEO gets award named after her

Tennessee lottery official Rebecca Hargrove, right, greets Mega Millions lottery ticket buyers, including MaryAlice Seaton, left, in Knoxville. Photo by Michael Patrick/News Sentinel

NASHVILLE, TN (AP) - The president and CEO of the Tennessee Education Lottery Corp. is being recognized by a leading lottery trade organization with an award named after her.

According to the lottery, the "Rebecca Hargrove Award for Mentorship" is given in recognition of an individual's "generous spirit that supports the wise and responsible development of the next generation of lottery industry leaders."

Hargrove also is the first recipient of the award from the Public Gaming Research Institute.

Institute CEO Paul Jason said in a news release that Hargrove is a "legend in the lottery industry."

Hargrove began her career directing the Illinois Lottery and later led successful lottery startups in Florida, Georgia and Tennessee. The Tennessee Lottery has generated more than $2.8 billion for education programs since it began in 2003.

Copyright 2013 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.