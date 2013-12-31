CPD Chief Bobby Dodd's last day - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

CPD Chief Bobby Dodd's last day

Posted: Updated:
Chattanooga Police Chief Bobby Dodd. Times Free Press photo Chattanooga Police Chief Bobby Dodd. Times Free Press photo
CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) -

Chattanooga Police Chief Bobby Dodd, who announced his retirement earlier this month, serves his last day for the city of Chattanooga today.

Dodd is scheduled to have an exit interview with Chattanooga Mayor Andy Berke this morning, as part of Dodd's last official day.

Prior to that, Dodd took to the airwaves on local talk radio, expressing more than he has in several months.

On WGOW radio this morning, Dodd attributed the primary reason for his retirement on the City's changing pension plan.

READ MORE | Dodd resigns

Working for and serving the city of Chattanooga since 1986, Dodd  career in the city's law enforcement began with his first job as uniformed patrolman in 1986, and he moved upward through the ranks in different roles as SWAT Sergeant, Internal Affairs Sergeant, Zone Commander, Special Operations Commander and Assistant Chief of Police.

In 2010, Dodd replaced Freeman Cooper as Police Chief.

Berke's highly-anticipated public safety plan was announced earlier this year, and Berke asked Dodd to stay on as the plans are ramped up.

Berke gave Dodd a vote of confidence, saying  "I have no doubt Chief Dodd is the right leader to help us as we start this implementation," referring to the Mayor's comprehensive safety plan for the city.

A three-person "Blue Ribbon" search committee has been appointed to find a replacement for Dodd.

 

 

 

 

Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.