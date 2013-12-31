CPD Chief Bobby Dodd's last day

Chattanooga Police Chief Bobby Dodd, who announced his retirement earlier this month, serves his last day for the city of Chattanooga today.



Dodd is scheduled to have an exit interview with Chattanooga Mayor Andy Berke this morning, as part of Dodd's last official day.

Prior to that, Dodd took to the airwaves on local talk radio, expressing more than he has in several months.

On WGOW radio this morning, Dodd attributed the primary reason for his retirement on the City's changing pension plan.



Working for and serving the city of Chattanooga since 1986, Dodd career in the city's law enforcement began with his first job as uniformed patrolman in 1986, and he moved upward through the ranks in different roles as SWAT Sergeant, Internal Affairs Sergeant, Zone Commander, Special Operations Commander and Assistant Chief of Police.



In 2010, Dodd replaced Freeman Cooper as Police Chief.



Berke's highly-anticipated public safety plan was announced earlier this year, and Berke asked Dodd to stay on as the plans are ramped up.



Berke gave Dodd a vote of confidence, saying "I have no doubt Chief Dodd is the right leader to help us as we start this implementation," referring to the Mayor's comprehensive safety plan for the city.



A three-person "Blue Ribbon" search committee has been appointed to find a replacement for Dodd.