Settlement for fired policemen unlikely, says City Council Chairman Yusuf Hakeem

A plan to negotiate an out-of-court settlement to a legal battle involving two Chattanooga police officers fired for beating a federal inmate is likely off the table, according to a city official.



City Council Chairman Yusuf Hakeem said former officers Sean Emmer and Adam Cooley, who were accused of using excessive force and fired in November 2012, simply asked for too much in negotiations with the city.



One of the stipulations was that their records be wiped clean.



"It was totally unrealistic," Hakeem said. "If we had settled this on their terms it would have been detrimental to law enforcement in the community."



