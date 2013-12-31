Young girl rescued from Carroll Co. well

WHITESBURG, Ga. -- A young girl trapped down a well was rescued by emergency workers Monday afternoon.

The girl had fallen into a well along Ivey Road in Whitesburg. She was rescued by Carroll County emergency crews.

The girl spent about an hour and 10 minutes trapped in the well before Lt. Clay Kierbow with Carroll County Fire and Rescue was lowered down and got her out.



She was taken via helicopter to Children's Healthcare of Atlanta Egleston to be checked out.

