Cool, dry today, with some mixed precipitation

(WRCB) - Good Tuesday. It should be a mild transition into 2014.

Today will bring mostly sunny skies and a high in the mid to upper 40s.

As you are heading out to celebrate the new year, temps will drop to about 35 by midnight with partly cloudy skies. The temp will continue dropping into the upper 20s by Wednesday morning. The first day of the year should be a nice one with sunny skies and a high of 53.

That Wednesday warm up will be due to light southerly winds ahead of a front that will pull moisture up from the gulf and deposit it into the Tennessee Valley as light rain showers Thursday morning. We will be breezy with temps dropping steadily through the afternoon with some of that light rain possibly transitioning into light snow showers or mixed precipitation during the afternoon.

Friday will be cold and dry with lows in the mid 20s, and highs staying in the 30s.

David Karnes

TUESDAY:

8am... Sunny, 30

Noon... A few clouds, 39

5pm... Scattered Clouds, 47

MIDNIGHT... Partly Cloudy, 35

