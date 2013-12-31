Easement protects 3,000 acres by South Cumberland

MONTEAGLE, Tenn. (AP) - The state Division of Forestry has acquired a conservation easement on more than 3,000 acres adjacent to South Cumberland State Park.

The easement allows for the Grundy County property to remain privately owned and managed as a working forest while protecting it from future fragmentation and development.

The land is near a section of the Fiery Gizzard Trail, where more than 1 million people visit annually.

In 2008, the Land Trust for Tennessee and The Conservation Fund, with assistance from the Friends of South Cumberland State Park, protected nearly a third of the Fiery Gizzard Trail and a large section of the view from the trail.

With the completion of the final phase, more than 5,000 acres have been added to South Cumberland State Park system.

Copyright 2013 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.