49 ready to run for seats in Hamilton County

With two months left to qualify to run for office, 49 potential candidates have taken the first step, and nearly half of them are locked in to the May 6, 2014, Hamilton County primary ballot.

Hamilton County Election Administrator Charlotte Mullis-Morgan said there is still plenty of time before the Feb. 20 qualifying deadline, but she suspects most candidates are already making the rounds.

"Usually, close to the deadline, there might be one or two who qualify. But usually the people who are really serious will pick up their petitions and get them turned in early," she said.

