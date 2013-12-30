Chattanooga advances plans for low-income housing

With 1,300 to 1,600 people in Chattanooga waiting for federal housing vouchers, there are different schools of thought on how to increase the city's limited stock of low-income housing.

Mayor Andy Berke announced his proposal this summer to give away city-owned land to private developers to build affordable, quality houses.

And Donna Williams, who heads the city's Office of Economic and Community Development, said officials have found their first breakthrough to make a larger impact on housing options. In December, the city received 100 Housing Choice program vouchers, which could potentially give people the option to bypass the Chattanooga Housing Authority's long waiting list.

