Tim Tebow joins SEC Network, still pursuing NFL

ATLANTA (AP) - Tim Tebow has his next football job - talking about the sport on TV.

The Heisman Trophy winner has been hired as a college football analyst for the new SEC Network, but says he still hopes to play quarterback in the NFL.

ESPN, which runs the channel, announced Monday that Tebow will appear on "SEC Nation," a pregame show that will travel to a different campus each week after the network launches in August. ESPN says the multiyear deal "will not preclude him from continuing to pursue playing opportunities in the NFL."

Tebow did not play in the league in 2013 after he was cut by the Patriots in August. In the span of just over one season, he went from a national sensation who led the Broncos to the playoffs, to a backup, to out of the NFL.

Copyright 2013 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.