Arrests made in two bank robberies

Two arrests have been made in connection with two bank robberies. The first happened in August at the First Bank of Tennessee in Dayton. The second occurred December 20th at the FSG Bank in Ooltewah.

Rhea County deputies arrested 34-year-old Garrett Brien Cameron and 22-year-old Matthew Cody White.

A deputy was notified that a person with information about the robberies wanted to talk.



The suspect, Garrett Cameron, was taken to the Spring City Police Department for questioning. While at the police department a search was conducted of the suspect's home and car. During the interview the suspect confessed to both robberies. Also during the investigation it was discovered that the suspect had an accomplice, Matthew White. He was taken into custody a few days later.

