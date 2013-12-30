Researcher: Facebook is dead

Our NBC news partners at WXIA are reporting that Facebook could soon be a thing of the past?

That's the conclusion of a British researcher who goes so far as to say the social media site is dead.

It's a tantalizing headline, but is it really the end for the Internet sensation?

According to a study conducted in eight countries, teens are now saying Facebook just isn't cool. Many say their Facebook circles consist mostly of older relatives, not fellow teenagers.

The study found young people are instead using other apps, such as Instagram, Snapchat, Vine, Tumblr and Twitter.

So could the Internet juggernaut with more than a billion users really be "so last year?"

Even the study author concedes most of the children interviewed say they will remain on Facebook. (Not to mention, Facebook owns Instagram.)

So the company, whose stock more than doubled this year, isn't likely to go away anytime soon.