Amazon sales tax law starts Jan. 1 for TN residents

By LUCAS L. JOHNSON II

Associated Press

NASHVILLE, TN (AP) - A law that could boost the state's revenue is among those taking effect on Jan. 1.

Starting Wednesday, Amazon.com will begin collecting sales tax in Tennessee. Another key law will require coaches and school athletic directors to complete a concussion safety education course. And yet another will address workforce development across the state.

Under a deal struck with the administration of former Gov. Phil Bredesen, Amazon was absolved from collecting the state sales tax.

However, the online retailing giant's brick-and-mortar competitors argued that wasn't fair.

Current Gov. Bill Haslam eventually reached an agreement with Amazon that required it to begin collecting sales tax in Tennessee in 2014. The company also agreed to build two distribution centers in Hamilton and Bradley counties, creating about 3,500 jobs.

