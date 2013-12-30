Hold the ‘S’ ... please: Despite highway sign, locals say it’s R - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Hold the ‘S’ ... please: Despite highway sign, locals say it’s Rock Spring

The sign on U.S. Highway 27 reads "Rock Springs."

But the lettering on the U.S. Post Office states that "Rock Spring" is the name of the community the post office serves in unincorporated Walker County, Ga., between Chickamauga and LaFayette.

Signs outside businesses and other organizations are split. For example, it's Rock Springs Tire versus Rock Spring Barber & Style.

