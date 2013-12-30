UPDATE: Cleveland crash victim identified

Accident in Cleveland claims one life - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

BRADLEY COUNTY, TN (WRCB) -

A midday accident Monday proved fatal for a motorist near Cleveland.

A photo from a Channel 3 Facebook fan shows a Mercedes SUV on its side, surrounded by firefighters and first responders.

Bradley County Sheriff's Office Bob Gault tells Channel 3 that the single-vehicle accident took place on Georgetown Road, when the vehicle ran off the road in a curve and struck a tree.

The driver, 67-year-old Randall Geren of Decatur, TN,  died as a result of his injuries, marking the eighth traffic fatality on Bradley County this year.

The Traffic Unit of the Bradley County Sheriff's Office is investigating.

