Ministry reaping second-career baby boomers

Ray Williams doesn't recommend singing country songs in bars as a prerequisite for ministry, but it worked for him.



"It led me to change my life," he says. "Everybody was saying you ought to be preaching."



The fact that he became an alcoholic and nearly died of alcohol poisoning was also a factor, Williams says.



Today, he is the pastor of One Accord Community Church, a now-thriving congregation in Red Bank that he planted in 2004. Williams, 50, is one a growing number of baby boomers who are making ministry a second career.



