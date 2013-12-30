Ministry reaping second-career baby boomers - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Working Together For You

Ministry reaping second-career baby boomers

Posted: Updated:
Pastor Ray Williams gives a high five to Earnestine Agee at One Accord Community Church. Photo by C. B. Schmelter/Times Free Press Pastor Ray Williams gives a high five to Earnestine Agee at One Accord Community Church. Photo by C. B. Schmelter/Times Free Press
CHATTANOOGA, TN (Times Free Press) -

Ray Williams doesn't recommend singing country songs in bars as a prerequisite for ministry, but it worked for him.

"It led me to change my life," he says. "Everybody was saying you ought to be preaching."

The fact that he became an alcoholic and nearly died of alcohol poisoning was also a factor, Williams says.

Today, he is the pastor of One Accord Community Church, a now-thriving congregation in Red Bank that he planted in 2004. Williams, 50, is one a growing number of baby boomers who are making ministry a second career.

Read more from our news partners at the Chattanooga Times Free Press

Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.