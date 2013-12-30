Eyes in the sky

(WTLV) Business leaders from around Florida recently met to discuss integrating 'unmanned systems' or drones into routine day operations.



Unmanned systems can be used for natural disaster assessments, surveying nuclear sites without risk, and even search and rescue missions.



"Jacksonville is an urban city but it's got a lot of rural areas around it; things like meth labs and grow houses, things like that happen more in the rural areas and it's easy for a bad person to see if the police are coming and spotting them. it's not as easy for them to see when the police get a warrant, they fly this over the area and know exactly what's going on," said Derek Lyons, Prioria Robotics.



Amazon recently announced it plans to have drones deliver packages to customer's door steps, but before you start getting airmail, the FAA says operators will have to meet requirements to gain access to the airspace.



Read more at WTLV's website.

