Alabama woman defends naming newborn son Krimson Tyde

ANDALUSIA, Ala. — A south Alabama woman is defending a decision she and her husband made to name their newborn son after their favorite sports team.

Summer Steele of Andalusia told AL.com that she and her husband are big University of Alabama fans. Steele says the two thought the name Krimson Tyde would be a unique one for their son, who was born Dec. 17.

Steele says she's been surprised with negative reactions to the name, and that if people have nothing nice to say about it they shouldn't say anything at all.

(Copyright 2013 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)