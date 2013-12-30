2 killed on GA roads

Two people were killed in separate crashes in Georgia over the weekend.

The first happened just after 11 Saturday night on Georgia 299 in Dade County. A tractor trailer was turning left on the !-24 ramp when it left the road and hit an embankment.



The driver, James Drozdz of Hamilton, IL was killed.



The second crash happened just before 10 Sunday morning on Pinhook Creek Road in Murray County.



A Ford Mustang traveling south lost control in a curve near Georgia 225. The car crossed into opposing traffic and hit a Nissan Titan.



A passenger in the Mustang, 17-year-old James Long, was killed. Both drivers were taken to the hospital for treatment.



The GSP Specialized Collision Reconstruction Team is conducting the follow-up investigation and charges in the crash are pending.