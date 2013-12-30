UPDATE: East Ridge kidnapping ends safely, father in custody

A kidnapping that started very early Monday morning ended safely, with the child being found and the non-custodial father being taken into custody.



Mother Susan Cocke told East Ridge police that her six-month-old son, Jeffery Cocke had been taken without permission from her home by the child's father Joseph Franklin.



Cocke told police she left the child in the care of Franklin's sister while she left her home to get medicine, according to a news release from the East Ridge Police Department.



Franklin does not have custodial rights for his son, and additionally, was wanted for custodial interference at the time of the incident.



East Ridge Criminal Investigators spotted Franklin's vehicle after a traffic stop in Whitfield County, GA.



Detectives and Whitfield County Sheriff's deputies found Jeffery Cocke, inside a home on Forrest Way in the care of Franklin's family members.



An additional warrant was filed against Franklin for kidnapping.