Cool and cloudy today, but no rain

Good Monday. As we won't see any more rainfall this year, let's take a look at how much rain we saw in 2013. Over the weekend we had 1.37" of rain at CHA. For the month, we have had 7.98". The average for December is just under 5". For the year, we saw 68.77" of rain. The average is 52.48". The surplus for 2013... (drum roll please)... +16.29"!

With the rain over the weekend, we are starting Monday morning with a Flood Warning for the Coahulla Creek near Dalton, GA. Flood stage is 16', and as of this update, the stage was 15.9' and rising. Areas around Keith's Mill Road bridge should be on the lookout.

For today, we are still looking at lots of clouds. We will stay cool through the day with a high in the mid 40s. Tonight we will clear out a bit with our lows dropping into the upper 20s and low 30s.

Tuesday we will continue to clear out and warm up with highs in the low 50s under sunny skies.

For the New Year, we will have temps in the mid to upper 30s at midnight, followed by mostly clear skies and lows in the upper 20s Wednesday morning to start 2014. We will warm to the mid 50s with clouds building ahead of another front late Wednesday. that front will bring scattered showers late Wednesday night into Thursday morning.

Download the WRCB weather app for the latest. David Karnes

MONDAY:

8am... Overcast, 38

Noon... Mostly Cloudy, 40

3pm... Mostly Cloudy, 45

