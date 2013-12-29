YMCA of Greater Chattanooga offers preschool services - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Working Together For You

YMCA of Greater Chattanooga offers preschool services

Posted: Updated:

There are several things Carla Myers doesn't want the public to know about her little daughter, and most parents would probably agree.

But over the phone from the family's Christmas travels Friday, Myers trod a line between preserving her little girl's identity and bragging on folks who have enriched the family's lives.

Myers' 5-year-old daughter has special needs. The child's mom and dad have jobs that prevent them from staying home during the day to care for her.

Read more from our partners at the Times Free Press.

Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.