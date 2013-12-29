Y-12 touts improved security after breach

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. — One of the embarrassing parts of the July 28, 2012, security breach at the Y-12 nuclear weapons plant was the relative ease with which three protesters were able to cut their way into the high-security Protected Area and reach the plant's storage facility for bomb-grade uranium.

A slew of security improvements have been made since then, including construction of new barriers at the fence line near the Highly Enriched Uranium Materials Facility.

In response to a long-standing request from the News Sentinel, the Y-12 contractor recently released a photograph that shows the bales of concertina wire that have been put in place to stall the entry of anyone approaching the sensitive area on the ground.

