UT system raising minimum pay for its workers

The new year looks to be a year of change — including extra dimes and quarters — for University of Tennessee system employees.

The University of Tennessee will increase its systemwide minimum starting pay rate from $8.50 an hour to $9 an hour for all employees effective Jan. 1. And on June 30, 2014, that figure will further increase to $9.50 an hour.

"We're committed as a university system to offering competitive compensation to our diverse and dedicated workforce," said UT President Joe DiPietro in a news release. "With the help of our Compensation Advisory Board, we're making steady progress toward our compensation goals, especially those affecting positions at the lower pay grades, despite limited resources."

