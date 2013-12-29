FBI: Cellphone records linked suspect to robberies

TUPELO, Miss. (AP) - The FBI says investigators used cellphone records to link a suspect to a string of bank robberies in three states, including one in Mississippi that led to the fatal shooting of a police officer.

Daniel McMullen, special agent in charge of the FBI's office in Jackson, Miss., told reporters Sunday that records showed the suspect's cellphone was in Atlanta, Phoenix and Tupelo, Miss., at the time of each incident.

Authorities didn't immediately release the name of the suspect. He was shot and killed by Phoenix police in a bank robbery attempt Saturday.

McMullen said investigators believe the same suspect shot and killed Officer Gale Stauffer and wounded another officer after robbing a Tupelo bank Monday. The suspect also is accused of trying to rob an Atlanta bank earlier that day.

