Chattanooga twice as rainy as Seattle in 2013; cooler temps, no tornadoes in Southeast TN

All the rain that fell this year might make you think Chattanooga was morphing into Seattle.

Except that Chattanooga got twice as much rain in 2013 — 67.4 inches and counting as of Friday — as did Seattle, which had a total of just under 33 inches.

"It was a much-wetter-than-normal year," said Derek Eisentrout of the National Weather Service's Morristown, Tenn., office.

