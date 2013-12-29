Last-minute surge pushes Obamacare sign-ups to 1.1 million

A last-minute surge took the number of online sign-ups for President
Barack Obama's signature health coverage to 1.1 million, federal
officials said early Sunday.
"December enrollment so far is
over 7 times that of October and November," Marilyn Tavenner, head of
the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, said in a blog post ahead of Tuesday night's original deadline for applications.
Of
the total number enrolled for so-called ‘Obamacare', nearly one million
signed up in December alone, compared to only 27,000 in October when
the website's launched was beset by technical glitches.
The
windfall comes at a critical moment for Obama's sweeping health care
law, which becomes "real" for many Americans on Jan. 1 when coverage
through the exchanges and key patient protections kick in, The
Associated Press reported.
The White House last week signaled an
extension for sign-ups in light of the last-minute surge and earlier
site errors, although it has yet to specify details.
"We are eager
to assist millions more Americans gain the health security offered by
the Affordable Care Act in the weeks and months ahead," Tavenner added.
Wednesday
will bring a fresh test for Obama's flagship policy as hundreds of
thousands of Americans will begin to use the program's new medical
coverage for the first time, Reuters reported.
For anxious
Democrats with an eye on the 2014 congressional elections, it is a
chance for the White House to show that its effort to help millions of
uninsured and under-insured Americans is finally gaining its footing.
However,
there are concerns as to whether the program will work as advertised on
January 1, Reuters reported - with some insurance industry executives
expressing fear that some people who need medical care during the first
days of 2014 will head to the doctor, only to find there is no record of
their new insurance.
Reuters and The Associated Press contributed to this report